Ruth Ann Gottschall, 79, of Allentown, Pennsylvania died on June 25th after a valiant battle with Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the loving wife of Herbert William Gottschall to whom she would have shared 60 years of marriage to this coming September. Born on Diener's Hill-Pottsville, PA, Ruth Ann was the daughter of the late John and Sue Kontra (Matty). She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Ruth Ann was the former organist for The Slovak Presbyterian Church and The Episcopal Church in St. Clair. She loved playing piano and enjoyed teaching her children and many neighborhood children how to play. She was a proud "Gran" attending her grandchildren's school programs, sporting events and all the milestones that they achieved. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Herbert W. Gottschall, son, Herb and his children, Tyler and Ryan, daughter, Karen, her husband Doug and their children, JD and Kalyn, grandchildren, Ethan and Erin and son, Derek, his wife, Jamie and their children, David and JP. She will also be missed by her favorite uncle, Albert Matty and her granddogs, Remy and Kraut. She was predeceased by her son Scott and her brother John Kontra. The family especially wants to thank Debbie, Christina, Vanessa and Ben for the hands-on love and support during the last 6 months of her life. Their professional and compassionate care will always be remembered. Services: Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, St. Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to the charity of your choice in memory of Ruth Ann. James H. Evans Funeral
Home, Inc., St. Clair is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.