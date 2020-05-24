Ruth-Ann J. Schell, 78, of Wescosville, formerly of Vera Cruz, passed away on May 23, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Laura (Cowley) Walck. Ruth-Ann was married to the late Carl W. Schell. She and her husband were proprietors of Schell's Egg Ranch in Vera Cruz. She also worked at Sears as an accountant and Weis Market as a cake decorator. Ruth-Ann was a member of Old Zionsville UCC Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on the Consistory as a Deacon and Elder.



Survivors: Sons, Craig and wife Linda, Christopher; Sisters, Margaret, wife of Roger Holzinger and Paulette, wife of Thomas Geissinger; Nieces and Nephews.



Services: Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, 5981 Fountain Rd., P.O. Box 215, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.



