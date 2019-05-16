|
|
Ruth Ann Leone, 58, of Emmaus, died May 14, 2019 in Manor Care West Allen. She was the wife of John T. Leone. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Dale Boyer and Elizabeth Armpriester. Ruth owned and operated Ruth's Sewing and Alterations in Wescosville and previously in Macungie. Ruth is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; daughters, Lori wife of Matthew Stephens of Mertztown and Candice Leone wife of Tyler Moyer of Emmaus; Grandchildren, Leah Moyer, Anthony Moyer, Skyler Stephens, and Samuel Stephens. Funeral services will be held on Mon., May 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing Sunday 7:00 to 9:00 PM and Monday 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019