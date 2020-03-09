|
|
Ruth Ann Thomas, 82, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Thomas Sr. Born in Taylor, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ishmael Sr. and Elizabeth Ann (Harris) Williams. Ruth was a School bus driver and Cook for Head Start of the Lehigh Valley, Cook for Wiley House/KidsPeace Broadway Campus for 32 years, Cook for Fountain Hill American Legion Post No:406 for many years, Cook for Cedar Club in Fountain Hill, Server for Panthers Club in Bethlehem, Server for Lehigh University Mountain Top Bethlehem and a Volunteer for Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Bethlehem. She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury Twp.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Ruth Silva and husband Nicholas of Bethlehem, Linda Thomas Gray of Bethlehem, Judith Thomas, Marilyn Roth and husband Scott of Allentown and Sandra Thomas and husband Andrew Boyer of Bethlehem; sons Emil Thomas and wife Susan of Bethlehem and Richard Thomas Jr. and wife Diana of Bethlehem; Brothers Joseph Williams and wife Michelle of Palmerton and Wilfred William of Bethlehem; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In addition to her loving husband Richard and parents Elizabeth and Ishmael, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers Robert, Thomas, Ishmael, Jr. and Richard.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM with a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury Twp, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18103 with an Commendation Service to follow at the Morgenland Cemetery (across the street). Ruth's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury Township, 1707 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2020