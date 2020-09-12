Christine, Thurston and Harmony Mohr express our sincerest sympathy

to the family of Ruth. Aunt Ruth had the energy of 4 people she was a bright cheerful fun person to know and be around. Anyone who knew her would have plenty to share about Aunt Ruth and how she just made you feel good to be around her.Age was never a crutch for Aunt Ruth.The last time we saw her I would have never guessed she was in her nineties god blessed her with forever staying young. She loved sitting with a nice cup of Spicy cinnamon tea and chatting which she hooked me on ever since she sat down and had a cup with me. We loved her dearly and memories of Aunt Ruth will last in our hearts forever.

We just want to say that her Family took good care of Ruth and she let everyone know how much she loved them also

The Mohrs

