Ruth B. Mohr
Ruth B. Mohr, 97, of Danielsville, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Ruth was the wife of the late Ernest H. Mohr who passed in 1989. Born in Pottsville, Pa., Ruth was a daughter of the late Fred and Cora (Ernst) Bower. Ruth was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown. She worked as a sewing machine operator for 30 years for the former Alison Mfg. Co. of Allentown prior to retiring in 1982. Surviving is her son Michael E. of Center Valley, and her daughter Barbara A. wife of Donald Wehr of Danielsville. Ruth has four grandchildren; Michael (Mandy), Kaili wife of Cory DeSimone, Joshua, and Zachary, and her great grandchildren; Monore Mohr, Mack Mohr, Jaxon DeSimone, and Carter DeSimone. She was preceded in death by her sisters; Marie Stewart, and Virginia Dudla. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contribuions may be made in her memory to her church, 535 W., Emmaus Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 11, 2020
Christine, Thurston and Harmony Mohr express our sincerest sympathy
to the family of Ruth. Aunt Ruth had the energy of 4 people she was a bright cheerful fun person to know and be around. Anyone who knew her would have plenty to share about Aunt Ruth and how she just made you feel good to be around her.Age was never a crutch for Aunt Ruth.The last time we saw her I would have never guessed she was in her nineties god blessed her with forever staying young. She loved sitting with a nice cup of Spicy cinnamon tea and chatting which she hooked me on ever since she sat down and had a cup with me. We loved her dearly and memories of Aunt Ruth will last in our hearts forever.
We just want to say that her Family took good care of Ruth and she let everyone know how much she loved them also
The Mohrs
Family
