Ruth Bertha Schmoyer
Ruth Bertha (Hardner) Schmoyer, 81, of Macungie, passed into glory on October 8, 2020. She was the wife for 40 years of the late David R. Schmoyer of Macungie. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus, and the Emmaus Women's Club. Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid baseball fan and loved baking and needlework. As a volunteer and friend to many she was tireless in her efforts to care for the needs of others. Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Jean Sickar of Northampton. Ruth is survived by her son and daughter in law, Wayne and Susan Schmoyer of Annville PA, her son Tim Schmoyer of Sneads Florida and her siblings Francis Hardner, Jr. (wife Linda) of Macungie, Mary Kisthart and Carl Hardner (wife Bonnie) of Allentown, and four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many close family and friends.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. A viewing will take place 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to Lehigh Commons, 1680 Spring Creek Road, Macungie, PA 18062 or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon Dech
Friend
