Ruth Brader Kunsman Beezer, 102, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She is the wife of the late Fred J. Beezer and the late Stanley S. Kunsman. She is the mother of son: Alan D. Kunsman (Kathleen M.), Barry E. Kunsman (Linda C.), sister: Martha Kemmerer, all of Hellertown; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 22 great great grandchildren. She will be remembered by family with a Celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019