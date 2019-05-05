Ruth D. Groman, 94, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Ruth was the widow of Charles Groman, and they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2016. Additionally, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Ruhe Jr. who passed away in 1961. Born in Allentown, Ruth was the daughter of the late Warren and Margaret (Williams) Bechtel. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Ruth worked as a health and social worker for the Lehigh Valley Health Bureau and the Visiting Nurses Association. She loved her family, friends and poetry. Surviving Ruth is her son Robert Ruhe III and his partner Paulette Kish, and her daughters; Nan wife of Daniel Kacsur, and Beth Ruhe and her partner Charbel Karrat. Ruth has four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Additionally, Ruth is survived by her brothers Gary and Warren Bechtel. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Bechtel, and her sister, Isabel Baumer. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 10:00-11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, care of the Funeral Home. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary