Ruth D. Siegfried, 95, of Breinigsville passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Siegfried. Born in Huffs Church, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Florence (Mest) Hess. She worked at Dorney Printing, Brown Shoe Factory and Boyertown Shoe Factory. She was a member of Zion's Union Church Maxatawny.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa D. Siegfried-Snyder; son, Barry L. Moyer; five grandchildren, Kimberley, Karen, Daniel, Serenity and Christopher. Seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a son Paul L. Moyer; granddaughter Candie and her brothers, Stanley, Paul and Earl.

Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 AM

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
