Ruth D. Siegfried, 95, of Breinigsville passed away Friday June 26, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Siegfried. Born in Huffs Church, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Florence (Mest) Hess. She worked at Dorney Printing, Brown Shoe Factory and Boyertown Shoe Factory. She was a member of Zion's Union Church Maxatawny.



She is survived by a daughter, Teresa D. Siegfried-Snyder; son, Barry L. Moyer; five grandchildren, Kimberley, Karen, Daniel, Serenity and Christopher. Seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a son Paul L. Moyer; granddaughter Candie and her brothers, Stanley, Paul and Earl.



Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 AM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store