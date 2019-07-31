Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huff's Union Church
540 Conrad Road
Emmaus, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Huff's Union Church
540 Conrad Road
Alburtis, PA
Ruth E. Crossley Obituary
Ruth E. Crossley, 90, of Topton, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late John W. Crossley who died on March 26, 1983. Her first husband, Elmer Gehman died in 1962. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jane (Oswald) Schmoyer. She was a lifelong and devoted member of Huff's Union Church where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Society, the Senior Citizens and was a Lay Minister. Ruth was a dedicated farmer, having worked the Crossley Farm in Barto for many years until retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Seisholtzville Fire Co.

Survivors: Son, Mark Crossley and his wife Karin; Daughter, Sara McNulty and her husband Todd; Grandchildren, Michaela, Quinlan, Carson and Evangeline Crossley, and Madison and Olivia McNulty. She was preceded in death by Brothers, Willard, Clarence and Stanley Schmoyer, and James and Harold German

Services: A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huff's Union Church, (in memo, Capital Improvement Fund), at the above mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019
