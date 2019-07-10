Ruth E. (Bard) Gehris, 91, of Kutztown and formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Kutztown Manor, Inc., surrounded by family and friends. Born on May 8, 1928 in Kutztown, PA, Ruth was a daughter of the late Ralph M., Sr., and Ruth G. (Emsing) Bard. An avid sports fan all her life, Ruth played softball and had a tryout with a professional women's team. She was a 1946 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and began pursuing what would become a lifelong career in the newspaper business. She was a Sportswriter and Assistant Editor for The Kutztown Patriot, and later worked for The Express-Times, Easton, until her retirement at age 80. Ruth was a long-time member of Arndt's Lutheran Church, Easton and was a former Girl Scout Leader in Kutztown for several years. Ruth thoroughly enjoyed watching local high school and college basketball and The New York Mets, playing piano, and especially spending time with her family, friends and schnauzers. She is survived by her two daughters, Marianne B. Gehris, Easton, fiancé of Dale J. Kramer, Kutztown, and Sally B. (Gehris), wife of James M. Hutnik, Bethlehem; a grandson, Kyle C. Hutnik, Easton; sister, Carol M. (Bard), widow of Robert J. Heinly, Kutztown; brothers, Ralph M., Jr., (Joey), Kutztown, Henry E., widower of Elizabeth M. Bard, Kutztown. In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by a sister, Joan M. (Bard) Bast; and a brother, Wendell E. Bard. A funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Jean Huber officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Arndt's Lutheran Church, Easton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Ruth's memory to Arndt's Lutheran Church, 1851 Arndt Road, Easton, PA 18040, Bethlehem Y.W.C.A. Adult Services Center, 3893 Adler Place, #180, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com. Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019