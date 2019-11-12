Morning Call Obituaries
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Slatington Baptist Church
509 Main St
Slatington, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Slatington Baptist Church
509 Main St
Slatington, PA
Ruth E. Gogel


1926 - 2019
Ruth E. Gogel Obituary
Ruth E. Gogel, 93, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lawrence A. Gogel. Born in Lockport, Northampton County on September 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Grace (Hartley) Green.

Ruth was a lifetime member of the Slatington Baptist Church, and was past president and treasurer of the American Baptist Women's ministries. She was also a Girl Scout leader for many years and a member of the Lehigh Township Lioness Club.

Ruth is survived by a sons, David L. Gogel and wife Dolores of Bath, Donald A. Gogel of Walnutport; daughter, Donna Kumernitsky and fiancé Glenn Straub of Ballietsville; Grandchildren, Jonathan, Kelsey, Donna; Great-Granddaughter, Jionna; brothers, George Green and wife Martha of Slatington, Robert Green and wife Nancy of Walnutport. She was pre-deceased by children Daniel A. and Doris J.

A funeral service will be held at 12P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St, Slatington. Calling hour will be 10-12 at church. Interment to follow at Indianland Cemetery, Walnutport. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019
