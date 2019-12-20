Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Harkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Harkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Harkins Obituary
Ruth E. Harkins, 89, of Easton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Easton Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Theresa (Haftl) Kurtz. Ruth was married to the late Francis R. Harkins.

Survivors: Daughter, Patricia F. Snyder; Brothers, Neil "Dick", George "Jimmie" and Ronald "Rusty" Harkins; and Grandson, Matthew F. Snyder. She was predeceased by a Sister Thelma Reppert and a Brother Theodore Kurtz.

Services: 10 AM Monday, December 23, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held 9-10 AM, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Rd., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to , P.O. Box 9611 Washington, DC, 20090-6011.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -