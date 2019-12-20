|
|
Ruth E. Harkins, 89, of Easton, formerly of Allentown, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Easton Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Theresa (Haftl) Kurtz. Ruth was married to the late Francis R. Harkins.
Survivors: Daughter, Patricia F. Snyder; Brothers, Neil "Dick", George "Jimmie" and Ronald "Rusty" Harkins; and Grandson, Matthew F. Snyder. She was predeceased by a Sister Thelma Reppert and a Brother Theodore Kurtz.
Services: 10 AM Monday, December 23, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held 9-10 AM, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Rd., Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to , P.O. Box 9611 Washington, DC, 20090-6011.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019