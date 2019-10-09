|
Ruth E. Litzenberger, 97 years, of Chalfont, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the widow of Melvin C. Litzenberger, Sr. Born in Trexlertown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Bittner) Stump. Ruth worked at the former Brown Shoe Factory in Allentown and was of the Lutheran Faith.
Survivors: Sons, Stanley Litzenberger, with who she resided for the last 5 years and Melvin Litzenberger, Jr. and wife Brigette of Lancaster County; daughters, Patricia Koach of Philadelphia and Ellen Borgmann and husband Michael of Philadelphia; 6 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM Friday, October 11 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Cedar Union Cemetery in Cetronia. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, Lehigh Valley, 344 N. 7th St., Allentown, 18102 or online at pa.salvationarmy.org/lehigh-valley.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019