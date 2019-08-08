Home

Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
Ruth E. Loch


1932 - 2019
Ruth E. Loch Obituary
Ruth E. Loch, born March 3, 1932 in Camden, NJ, died on August 3, 2019 in Coopersburg, PA. She was 87 years old. The daughter of Frank and Beatrice (Evans) Ford, Ruth was married to Leon on May 8, 1954 and worked as a Sales Clerk at Moyer's Shoes for 12 years and a Stenographer for Campbell's Soup for 5. She sang in the Bach Choir for 17 years, and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown and the Locust Valley Chapel. Ruth is survived by her son Ed of Coopersburg, daughter Ellen, of Kansas, grandchildren Michelle, Ryan, Brittany, Kelsey, Alyssa, and Ronshae, and great-grandchildren, Trevaughn, Zoe, Kendrick, Jayden, Christopher, Serenity, Wyatt, Avery, Paxton, Rexton, Warren, Lane and Elijah. Ruth's service will be held this evening at 7:00pm on Thursday, August 8 at the Norcross-Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg, PA. Her burial is private at New Bethel Zion Cemetery. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
