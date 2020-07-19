Ruth E. Paul, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Her husband of 77 years, Stanley L. Paul, died last month. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Maude (Dotter) Wallace. Ruth was employed as a bookkeeper for the Cathedral Church of the Nativity and the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem. She joined the Musikfest team as bookkeeper at its inception and continued to serve for 14 years. Ruth was a devoted member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity. She loved spending summers in Mount Gretna, camping in Vermont, and nurturing her beautiful flower gardens brimming with daisies and zinnias.
Surviving are a son, James, and wife Marene of Cornwall; daughters, Cathi Templin of Richland, Sandy Neipert and Mary Ann Lynn, and husband Bob, all of Bethlehem; 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Joint Celebration of Life Service for Ruth and Stanley Paul will be held on Tuesday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. in the Cathedral. While presence in the Cathedral is not permitted, all may attend virtually as the service will be live streamed at www.nativitycathedral.org
. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Cathedral, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.