Ruth E. (Trumbauer) Rosch, 87, of Quakertown, died unexpectedly Fri. Sept. 25, 2020, at home. Born in the Rich Hill area of Quakertown to Eva and Elmer Trumbauer, Ruth was the beloved wife of James "Jim" Rosch, with whom she shared almost 26 years of marriage. Ruth was a graduate of Quakertown High School, class of 1950. She had a variety of jobs, working as a telephone operator, secretary, typist, doctor's office assistant, and 25 years as a Program Planner at Moore Business Forms. Ruth enjoyed walking and traveling while visiting 45 of the 50 States, six Provinces of Canada, and 13 Western European countries. She was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church, where she served on the Transport, Care & Share Store, and Quilt Transport Committees. Ruth's first marriage was to Willard Myers, that ended in his death in 1985. Survivors include husband "Jim", sons Robert Druckenmiller (Marietta), Joseph Myers (Linda), and Matthew Myers (Elena). Six Grandchildren, and five Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store