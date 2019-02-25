|
|
Ruth E. Riley Schatz, passed away on Saturday, February 23, at Gracedale, where she was a resident for the past 2 1/2 years. She was a lifelong resident of Bethlehem. She was born November 3, 1930 and graduated from Liberty High School in 1948. Ruth was a cashier for Food Fair and Pantry Pride and a store manager for Groman's Bakery until she retired. She was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her kitty cats and tried to help any cat that was in need. She also was an avid football and Winter Olympics fan. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was a Girl Scout leader and cookie sales manager while her daughters were scouts, and a Sunday School teacher and choir member while young and served on the prayer chain at Rosemont Lutheran Church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by a brother, Leroy of Bethlehem; 4 daughters: Scherelene Schatz of Bethlehem, Kathleen Schatz of Catasauqua, Linda Riga of Emmaus, and Tina (Anthony) Martucci of Bethlehem; 8 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, nieces & nephews.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Lower Saucon Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the No Kill Shelter of the Lehigh Valley, PO Box 4272 Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2019