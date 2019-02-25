Ruth E. Riley Schatz, passed away on Saturday, February 23, at Gracedale, where she was a resident for the past 2 1/2 years. She was a lifelong resident of Bethlehem. She was born November 3, 1930 and graduated from Liberty High School in 1948. Ruth was a cashier for Food Fair and Pantry Pride and a store manager for Groman's Bakery until she retired. She was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her kitty cats and tried to help any cat that was in need. She also was an avid football and Winter Olympics fan. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was a Girl Scout leader and cookie sales manager while her daughters were scouts, and a Sunday School teacher and choir member while young and served on the prayer chain at Rosemont Lutheran Church. SURVIVORS: She is survived by a brother, Leroy of Bethlehem; 4 daughters: Scherelene Schatz of Bethlehem, Kathleen Schatz of Catasauqua, Linda Riga of Emmaus, and Tina (Anthony) Martucci of Bethlehem; 8 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, nieces & nephews.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Lower Saucon Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the No Kill Shelter of the Lehigh Valley, PO Box 4272 Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary