Ruth Elkins Hirschberg of Glen Cove, New York passed away in the early morning of May 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Born to Esther and Leopold Elkins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1928, Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her identical twin sister Elyse Greenstein (yes, there were two of them), her eldest son Eric Snyder, and in 2012 by her loving husband, Dimitri Hirschberg. Ruth will be missed by her surviving family: Snyder sons (David; Scott (Peggy); Robert (Rob Pritchard) and Gary (Rob Loeper)); grandsons (Kyle (Megan); Adam and Jeffrey); great-grandson (Theo); and her Hirschberg family (sons Michael (Darlene); Alex and Kerry; grandchildren Paris (Brie); Britt; Trevor and Meghan (Wes Goodson); great-grandchildren Theo, Miri and Evy.) And not to be forgotten, her sixth beloved 'son' Zackie will miss her loving attention (and the ice cream that she never gave him). Ruth graduated at the top of her class from Temple University School of Music, and music was one of her many passions throughout her life – an accomplished pianist and teacher, Ruth supported all of the performing arts and was herself an active performer. She made her first home, and raised her five sons, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she was an active member of Temple Keneseth Israel and the Jewish Community Center of Allentown. While still a resident of the Lehigh Valley, Ruth attained a Masters Degree in Psychology from Lehigh University, and maintained a private practice for many years. An avid bridge player, Ruth met husband Dimitri at a duplicate bridge event in Glen Cove, NY in 1986. Ruth and Dimitri shared many wonderful years together and enjoyed their mutual interests in theater, travel and musical performance. Ruth and Dimitri were active members of the North Country Reform Temple community, where she was a member of the choir. The family expresses eternal gratitude to Rabbi Dr. Janet B. Liss, Grace Blank and the congregation of North Country Reform Temple; Dr. Joel Laxer; Anita Figueroa who provided many years of boundless support and loving care for Ruth; Maria and Henry Wyatt; Dr. Steve and Anna Kolbert; and the staffs of Glen Cove Hospital and The Glen Cove Center for their kindness and assistance, particularly in recent months. A Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 17, 2019, at North Country Reform Temple, 86 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542. Although flowers and the beauty of nature were among Ruth's greatest delights, the family requests that any remembrances be made in the form of a contribution to the Choir Fund at North Country Reform Temple, 86 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542. Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019