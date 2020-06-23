Ruth Ellen Klinesmith
Ruth Ellen Klinesmith 89, of Catasauqua, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. Ruth Ellen was the wife of the late James D. Klinesmith who passed in 1997. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd J. and L. May (Frome) Spengler. Ruth Ellen was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Catasauqua. For many years Ruth Ellen worked at the former Hughes Printing Co., in Allentown. Surviving is her daughter Kathy wife of Jack Horvath of Catasauqua. Grandchildren; Amanda Moyer, Melinda wife of Mark Tobin, Jay Horvath and wife Crystal., and Rebecca wife of Jason Urban. Her great grandchildren are; Jacey, John Horvath IV, Isabella, Zachary, and Bryce. Additionally she is survived by her sister in law Connie Toth. Funeral Services will be on Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ruth Ellen's memory to Forgotten Felines 6022 Mountain Rd. Germansville, Pa. 18053, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 604 4th St. Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
