Ruth F. Cougle, 84 of Bethlehem Twp, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Cougle who passed away in 1999.Born April 24, 1935 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Constant and Mary Cichello Hafler.Ruth worked as a presser in the textile industry. She attended St. John's UCC in Nazareth. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and trips to the casino.Ruth is survived by a son, Louis Jr. and his wife Karen of Lower Nazareth; sister, Loretta Czarnecki and husband Richard of Boyertown; grandchildren, Tammy Dunfee and her husband Patrick, Wendy Cougle and her partner Michelle, and Michael Cougle and his wife Angela; five great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Richard; and sister, Carmella Hanzlik. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, May 14, from 10-11 am in the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth. A funeral service will follow at 11 am in the funeral home. Ruth will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name may be offered to St. Luke's Hospice House, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Personal condolences to the family may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019