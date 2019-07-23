Morning Call Obituaries
|
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
1249 Trexlertown Road
Trexlertown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
1249 Trexlertown Road
Trexlertown, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Ruth Highet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth F. Highet

Ruth F. Highet Obituary
Ruth F. Highet, 87, of Fellowship Community, Whitehall, formerly of Macungie and Rockaway, NJ with family by her side died peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of William Highet, Jr. with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage on June 20, 2019. Born in Clifton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (Lorenz) Maehl. After graduation from high school, Ruth furthered her education at Montclair State College, Montclair, NJ where she received her teaching degree. She began her teaching career in Mathematics at Fairmount School, Hackensack, NJ in 1952, teaching there for three years. In 1966, Ruth went back to teaching Mathematics at Morris Hills Regional High School, Rockaway, NJ, for 21 years before retiring in 1987. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trexlertown. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church, Dover, NJ and had served as a Deacon from 1993 to 2002. Ruth was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and proud great grandmother.

Survivors: Husband; sons, David Highet and his wife Yi-Fan Hu of Teaneck, NJ, William D. Highet and his wife Susan of Allentown, Thomas Highet and his wife Danuta of Voorhees, NJ; brother, Richard Maehl and his wife Sharon Wallace of Costa Rica; grandchildren, Dr. Bridget Highet and her partner Dr. Stephen Viel, Katherine Highet, Jessi Highet, Tristan Highet, Jason Highet; great grandsons, Derrick Viel and Everett Viel.

Service: Funeral Service 11:00AM Monday, July 29, 2019 in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1249 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown, PA 18087. Call 10:00AM to 11:00AM Monday, July 29, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For additional information go to www.jsburkholder.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Ruth's memory to the church.
Published in Morning Call on July 23, 2019
