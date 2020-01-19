|
|
Ruth F. Welty, 99, of the Phoebe Home Miller Building, passed away January 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frederick W. Welty, they were married for 61 years. Ruth was a chief clerk for the U.S. Draft Board. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Vergie (Frey) Reichelderfer. She was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School and a 1940 graduate of Allentown Business College. She was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Sons: William F. Welty and his wife Beverly of Ellicott City, MD and Jeffrey K. Welty and his wife Nancy of Fayetteville, PA, Grandson: Peter Welty and his partner Nicole Beausoleil of State College, PA, Nephews: Timothy Hawk of Silver Springs, MD and Jack Hawk of Allentown, Nieces: Barbara Hawk of Quakertown, Denise Benjamin of Michigan and Rebekah Hawk of Emmaus.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020