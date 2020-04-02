|
Ruth Florence Elsman, 95, of Bethlehem Twp., PA, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 7, 1924 in Kearny, NJ; daughter of the late Florence (Hess) Sonntag. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Daniel Elsman in 2002.
Ruth worked for Prudential Insurance prior to dedicating her life to her family. She was a very active parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she volunteered for the carnival, bingo, Health Ministry, and Ruth crocheted prayer shawls as well. Ruth will also be lovingly remembered as a wonderful cook.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Patricia Elsman-Latter and son-in-law, David of Bethlehem.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be celebrated privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020