On February 26, 2020, our dear mother Ruth Heidecker, went home to be with her Lord, with her beloved husband Thomas, who passed away in 2008, and with her son Tommy, "her little angel", who died at the age of four but was forever remembered in our nightly prayers. One of nine children of Joseph and Clara Kelleher of Philadelphia, Ruth would have been 99 in March. As in most romantic movies, she met Tom, the love of her life, at a USO dance and their storybook romance continued for the next 70 years on the dance floor, on the golf course, in their travels, with their children and grandchildren, and at church. Mom had an unwavering Catholic faith and love of Jesus that permeated her life and gave her strength and peace during her last moments. Our beloved mother Ruth will be dearly missed by her family, her friends, and all who knew her. Mom's beautiful smile, loving personality, unshakable faith in God, and devotion to her family will live in our hearts and memories forever as a model of love and faith. Ruth is survived by four children, Ruthann wife of Pedro Munilla, Richard Heidecker, daughter-in-law, Kay Heidecker, Jane wife of Stanley Banach, and Michel Heidecker and wife Terese; grandchildren, Jennifer, Joel, and Thomas Heidecker and Jessica Dunlap, Lisa Correa, Pete Munilla and Rick Munilla, Tim and Erika Heidecker and Christopher Banach. Ruth is also survived by 15 great grandchildren as well, scattered throughout the country. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas and her son Tommy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Viewing Thursday 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus and Friday 10:30 to 11:30 AM in the church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020