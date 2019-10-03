|
|
Ruth G. Thomas 98, of Allentown, passed away October 1, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the loving wife of the late William H. Thomas, Jr. Ruth was an operator at the former Silver Star Manufacturing Company in Allentown until retiring in 1982. Prior to that, she was an operator at the former Pamby Sportswear and Miss Robin both in Allentown and R &F Dress Company, Emmaus. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Helen A. (Hiskey) Gaumer. Ruth was a member and past president of UNITE, was a tenant council president and organized many events at Gross Towers in Allentown. Ruth was a member and former president of the Young at Heart group at of the former St. James Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a volunteer at the Jackson School in Allentown, where she organized the annual Easter Egg Hunt, assisted with all holiday celebrations and was a volunteer reader to the children. She was a former volunteer for the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Ruth was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Allentown.
Survivors: Sons: William H. Thomas III of Allentown and David M. Thomas and his wife Penny of Allentown, Daughters: Linda L. wife of James Mills of Whitehall, Kay T. wife of Victor Sherbrick of Allentown and Susan E. Thomas of Allentown, Brother: Roslyn Gaumer of Macungie, 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandson. She was preceded in death by a Daughter: Elizabeth A. "Lyz" Hearn and Grandchildren: Curtis Thomas and Brett Thomas.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Saturday from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences and further information may be found at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Cedarbrook Nursing Home Auxiliary Fund, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019