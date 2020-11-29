1/2
Ruth Gafford
Ruth S. Gafford, 95 formerly of Easton, PA died Nov. 25, 2020 at Westminster Village. She graduated from Easton HS, Easton Hospital School of Nursing and East Stroudsburg. She was a School Nurse for the Easton School District for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Prior to that she was employed by Easton Hospital and as a private duty nurse. Ruth was a member of the former Olivet Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Trustee, in Mary's Circle and Church Women United. She was member of the Cadet Nursing Corps; PA Assoc. of State Retirees; and volunteered at The Easton Home and Food Bank. She was active at Westminster Village where she served on the Resident Council and in the Kazoo Band. She is survived by sons: Scott Gafford (Irene) of Bath, Neal Gafford (Sue) of Bethlehem; 10 grand and 15 great-grandchildren. Her husband T. Harold Gafford and son Roger Gafford died earlier. Services are private due to COVID. Interment in Arndts Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
