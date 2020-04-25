Ruth H. (Heintzelman) Miller, 94, formerly of Bethlehem and Slatington, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Curtis Daniel Miller. Born in Egypt, Whitehall Township, June 16, 1925, Ruth was the daughter of the late Foster W. and Annie May (Smith) Heintzelman She was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Scotty's Fashions in Treichlers for many years before retiring in 1978. She was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. Survivors: Several nieces and nephews and their families; predeceased by siblings, Luther, Stanley, Willard and Curtis Heintzelman, Irene Deibert, and Alice Miller. Service: Private funeral services will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A live stream of the service will be available 2:00 pm. Monday on the funeral home website with a recorded video available early Monday evening. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.