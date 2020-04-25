We always looked forward to staying with Aunt Ruthie and Uncle Curt when we came to visit each summer. Dad (Curt) was her youngest brother. The things that I always found interesting about her house: Patsy and Bozo the Springer Spaniels, the chicken coop, her huge Cuckoo Clock and wringer washer on laundry day. I also seem to remember it was pea picking time when we came to visit. Ruthie always found time to go out in the yard and play with Sara and I. The family gatherings were fun when we could play with all the younger cousins. I have happy memories of being with her.

Kathy (Heintzelman) Guitar

