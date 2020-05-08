Ruth H. Schaeffer, 106, formerly of Palmer Township, passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Gracedale.
Born July 19, 1913 in Pine Grove, PA, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Annie E. (Culbert) Harvey.
Her husband of 43 years, Charles J. Schaeffer, passed away March 26, 1991.
Ruth was a 1931 graduate of Easton High School. She received a bachelor's degree from Kutztown State Teacher's College in 1933 and a master's degree from Lafayette College in 1935.
She retired in 1973 from the Easton Area School District where she was a first grade teacher starting her career at the former Asa Packer Elementary and spending most of her years at March Elementary.
Ruth was an avid bridge and duplicate bridge player, playing in various bridge clubs over the years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, and loved to entertain.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the National Education Association and Pennsylvania State Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving are a daughter, Lin Weaver and her husband David, of Palmer Township; six grandchildren, Stephen, Danielle and Ryan Trembler, and Jesse, Abby and Rachel Weaver; and seven great-grandchildren, Josef Waida, Emma, Eli, Noah and Lyla Trembler, and Harper and Hadley Trembler. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ellen Schaeffer Froysti, a grandson, Jason Waida, and a sister-in-law, Marie Sproat.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township. The Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, is in charge of arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Born July 19, 1913 in Pine Grove, PA, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Annie E. (Culbert) Harvey.
Her husband of 43 years, Charles J. Schaeffer, passed away March 26, 1991.
Ruth was a 1931 graduate of Easton High School. She received a bachelor's degree from Kutztown State Teacher's College in 1933 and a master's degree from Lafayette College in 1935.
She retired in 1973 from the Easton Area School District where she was a first grade teacher starting her career at the former Asa Packer Elementary and spending most of her years at March Elementary.
Ruth was an avid bridge and duplicate bridge player, playing in various bridge clubs over the years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, and loved to entertain.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the National Education Association and Pennsylvania State Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving are a daughter, Lin Weaver and her husband David, of Palmer Township; six grandchildren, Stephen, Danielle and Ryan Trembler, and Jesse, Abby and Rachel Weaver; and seven great-grandchildren, Josef Waida, Emma, Eli, Noah and Lyla Trembler, and Harper and Hadley Trembler. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ellen Schaeffer Froysti, a grandson, Jason Waida, and a sister-in-law, Marie Sproat.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Township. The Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, is in charge of arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.