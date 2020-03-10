|
Ruth H. Young, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. She was the wife of Edmund W. Young, Jr. for more than 65 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Ruth (English) Hursh. A 1950 graduate of Liberty High School, Ruth was very active in the community. She was a board member of the Girls Club of Bethlehem and a member and past president of the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley. She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem and a current member of Grace Church, Bethlehem - a Presbyterian community. She sang in the Chancel Choir and the Bach Choir of Bethlehem for more than 30 years. Ruth was the volunteer coordinator at Westminster Village, a division of Presbyterian Senior Living, until retiring in 2009.
In addition to her husband, Edmund, she is survived by sons, Edmund III, and wife Shelley of Kennesaw, GA and Peter, and wife Cheri of Bethlehem; a daughter, Martha Kelly of Bethlehem; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, in Grace Church, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the church or Westminster Village, 803 N. Wahneta Street, Allentown, PA 18109. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020