Ruth Roberts Hailperin, 99, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, died January 15, 2020.
She was co-founder of the 4th Street Meals Center on the South Side of Bethlehem (forerunner to New Bethany Ministries' Mollard Hospitality Center), Professor Emerita of Mathematics at Moravian College, and a World-War II veteran of the United States Army. She was long a member of Central Moravian Church and its choir.
Preceded in death by her husband Theodore, she is survived by children Jo (Bob) Taylor, Paul (Almut) Hailperin, Eric (Kristen) Hailperin-Lausch, and Max (Stefanie) Hailperin; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to the Good Samaritan Fund of Moravian Hall Square or to New Bethany Ministries both in care of the Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020