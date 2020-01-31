Home

Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Ruth Henn Obituary
Ruth H. Henn, 91, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late John R. Henn Sr. who passed in 2018. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Harry R. and Mabel (Rinker) Hoke. Although she held many jobs during her lifetime, she was an instructor for the VIA Training Center for the last 32 years of her career. She enjoyed plastic canvas, and collecting cookbooks and Hallmark Christmas ornaments.

Surviving are her daughter Beverly Koch of Bethlehem and her son Weston Andre-Henn (Krysten) of North Platte, NE; her grandchildren, Judith and Jennifer; her great grandchildren: Paige and Khloe; and her siblings: June Johnson and A.R. William Hoke, both of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by her son, John "Jackie" Henn Jr., her son-in-law, Dale Koch, and her siblings: Dorothy Hoke, Pauline Bendzlowicz, Pearl Szabo, and Walter, Harris, and Mae Hoke.

At her request, services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to VIA of the Lehigh Valley, 333 W. Spruce St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, vianet.org. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
