Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Presbyterian Church
Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA
Ruth Huss Sumner Obituary
Sumner, Ruth Huss, 82, Center Valley. Peacefully returned to her Savior on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mary Addy Huss, and her brother, J. David Huss, she is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Norman and her children, Rebecca Sumner (Harold Lesser), Andrew Sumner (Lucy), grandchildren Charles, Graham, and Julia Sumner Yarrington, and Jeremy and Hanna Sumner, sisters-in-law Carolyn Huss, Edith Sumner, Ruth Ann Ross, Peggy Blackburn (Ralph), brothers-in-law Everett Sumner and William Sumner, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Her caring heart, steadfast faith, keen intellect, and eye for beauty touched all her knew her. Her professional accomplishments culminated in her serving as the Assistant Executive Director for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. The greatest joy in her life, however, was her family, who were inspired by the deep love she shared with her beloved husband, Norman.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA, on December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Ruth's honor to be made to Westminster Theological Seminary. Arrangements, Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019
