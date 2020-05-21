Ruth I. Oswald, 85, formerly of Emmaus, died May 18, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. Born in Longswamp Twp., Berks County, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Tessa M. (Christman) Oswald. Ruth worked at Allen Organ Company for many years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus. Ruth is survived by her cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Earl Oswald and a sister, Arlene Oswald. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



