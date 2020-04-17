Ruth I. Rabenold
1927 - 2020
Ruth I. Rabenold, 92, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. Born on December 24, 1927 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late James and Sarah (Longenbach) Haldeman. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy, in 1996. She worked at Western Electric for many years. Survivors: Ruth is survived by a sister, nieces, nephews, and many caring friends. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of Ruth.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.
