Ruth Irene Markley
Ruth Irene Markley, 98, of Allentown, passed away May 5, 2020 at Fellowship Villa, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Artis E. Markley, who passed away after 68 years of marriage. Born in Egypt, PA, she was the daughter of the late Allen George Kemmerer and Minnie Mae (Ohlinger). Ruth was a 1939 graduate of Allentown High School and she worked as a sales representative for Avon for 52 years. She was a member of Grace Church Bethlehem and the former Allentown Missionary Church where she was a pianist and a Sunday School teacher. Ruth led a Bible class at Hanover Acres and Riverview Terrace for an after school program for children. She also helped the Billy Graham crusade. The family would like to thank all of Ruth's caregivers at the Villa for their compassion and care.

Survivors: Brothers, Samuel Kemmerer (Jane) and Joel Kemmerer (Kate); Sisters, Helen Blosser, Esther M. Peters, and Jeanette Mills; Sisters-In-Law, Faye and Donalee Kemmerer; Grandchildren, Steven Picazo (Estere), A.J. Picazo, Jonathan Markley, and Jessica Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Greta, Timothy, and Piper; many Nieces and Nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her children, David Markley and Brenda Picazo, and her siblings, Evelyn, Robert, George, Rachel, and Charles Kemmerer.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
