1/1
Ruth Kadoich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Kadoich, 93, of Phoenix, AZ formerly of Allentown, PA, went to be with her Savior August 19, 2020. She was born February 14, 1927 and became the loving wife of William July 21, 1973.

Ruth graduated from Slatington High School, traveling on the Berksy Train. She was a "Charlie Girl" at Western Electric and was an active member of the Municipal Opera Co. of Allentown. Ruth retired from Western Electric and Rexroth. She owned the Judy Greenwood Modeling School and modeled for Pollack Furs. At age 83, she participated in the Mrs. Arizona Senior Pageant. She was an active member of Tri-City Baptist Church, Chandler AZ.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Dennis Ritz (Barbara) of Texas, and Jeffery Ritz (Susan) of North Carolina, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Wayne Frey (Ruth), sisters Rachel Yeahl, Marie Feinour, Ethel Lavenburg and sister-in-law Jane Frey. Ruth was preceded in death by parents, Randall Kriebel and Helen Frey, stepfather Floyd Frey and brother Carson Frey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to International Baptist College and Seminary, 2211 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved