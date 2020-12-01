Ruth L. Frable, 87, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Ronald R. Frable, who passed on April 15, 2020. Born January 24, 1933 in Lehigh Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Emily (Longenbach) Snyder. Ruth worked at Scotty's Fashion in Little Gap for many years. Ruth and Ron enjoyed camping and playing bingo together. Survivors: sons, Ricky Smith and wife, Margaret, Ronald Smith and wife, Lori; grandchildren, Mandi, Melissa, Lindsay, Jessica, Marc, Nathan; great grandchildren, Angel, Jordan, Sophia, Andrew, Aria, Brielle, Emmalyn; brother, Franklin Snyder; sister, Shirley Heffelfinger; and cat, Maddie. Sister, Betty Deiter, and brothers, Lester, Lewis, Howard, preceded Ruth in death. Services: Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd at 1:15 p.m. at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
.