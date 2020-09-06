Ruth L. Hoffert Grohol, 93, of Emmaus, died September 2, 2020 at ManorCare, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Andrew Grohol, Jr. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Clarence Hoffert and step-daughter of the late Genevieve Hoffert. Ruth was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church, Emmaus.



Survivors: Brother, Carl Hoffert and his companion Jane; Nieces and Nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her Brothers, Clark, Walter and Clarence Jr. She will be missed by her loving brother, nieces and nephews.



Services: Graveside 8:30AM, Sat., Sept. 12th at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



