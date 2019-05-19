86 years of age and former resident of Hokendauqua, Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening May 14, 2019, while residing at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Donald B. Thomas who passed away in 1970. Born in Centralia, PA to the late Walter and Stella (Michael) Dunlevey, she was a graduate of Conyngham-Centralia High School, and worked at General Electric, Black and Decker, and Day-Timers all in Allentown until retiring. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua and the Women's Circle. Ruth enjoyed her membership in the Jessie K. Berlin Memorial Chapter #492 Order of the Eastern Star, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Saucon Valley Manor and Lehigh Valley Hospice for their loving attention and devotion. Ruth is survived by her son Donald B. and his wife Gina of Quakertown; grandchildren Alexandra and her fiancé Mike Bartoszek, Donald G. and his fiancé Lauren Rovinsky; predeceased by her daughter Sarah "Betty" Stine in 1995, infant twin sister Agnes, sister Sarah Hatzel, brothers David and Francis Dunlevey.Memorial contributions honoring Ruth may be presented to The First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua, 3005 S. Front St, Whitehall, PA 18052 or Lehigh Valley Hospice PO Box 4000 Dev. Office Allentown, PA 18105Private services were held on Saturday May 18, 2019 with Pastor Henry A. Distler Jr. officiating. The Gilbert Funeral Home was honored to handle her arrangements. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary