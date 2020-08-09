1/1
Ruth M. Adams
1931 - 2020
Ruth M. Adams went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, at Stella Maris in Timonium at age 88. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 25, 1931.

Her marriage to Charles Adams in 1953 began her calling as a dedicated and loving mother to her family. She established households in Detroit, San Francisco, Bethlehem, Pa., Chicago and Bethlehem again. In 1980, she also began a successful real estate career in Bethlehem and retired when she moved to Lutherville in 2005. Ruth was a Christ follower who practiced her faith through the Catholic Church. She was a Eucharist minister at St. Anne's in Bethlehem and St. Joseph's of Cockeysville where she was also active in women's Bible study. She was devoted to family and cherished time spent with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by sister Rita Petrucci(Steve); sons, Gregory Charles Adams(Jeannine) and Jeffory Thomas Adams(Mary Ellen); daughters, Kimberley Ann Grenn(Marty) and Kristine Mary Kolsun(Tom); grandchildren, Brian Adams(Emily), Matthew Adams(Paige) and Kathryn Crawford(Wes), Kelley and Taylor Grenn, Lisa Adams, Zachary and Jared Kolsun; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Grant and Lucy Adams, Saylor, Jane, Charlotte and Millie Adams, Charlie, Adams and Mae Crawford. She was preceded in death by her brothers Frank and Harry Baldwin.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her, but we all praise God that she is now whole and complete.

A celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stella Maris(www.stellamaris.org) hospice. An online guestbook may be found at RuckFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
