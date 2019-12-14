|
Ruth M. Gaugler, 91, of Allentown, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Earl C. Gaugler. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Mildred E. (Weaver) Nonnemacher. Ruth was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1946 and worked as a teacher's aid in the Allentown S.D. for 20 years at the Jackson School. She was a member of Emmanuel UCC, Allentown, where she was a former choir member. Ruth enjoyed traveling and along with her husband coordinated many bus trips. She loved all children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors: Daughter: Roberta A. Pope and her husband Bruce of Allentown; Grandsons: Gregory and Benjamin; Great-grandchildren: Autumn and Daniel. Sister: Katie Moll and her husband Paul of East Greenville. Ruth was predeceased by a sister Margaret Frankenfield
Services: 11 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or you may Donate a Pint to the blood center.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019