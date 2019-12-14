Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Ruth M. Gaugler Obituary
Ruth M. Gaugler, 91, of Allentown, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Earl C. Gaugler. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Mildred E. (Weaver) Nonnemacher. Ruth was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1946 and worked as a teacher's aid in the Allentown S.D. for 20 years at the Jackson School. She was a member of Emmanuel UCC, Allentown, where she was a former choir member. Ruth enjoyed traveling and along with her husband coordinated many bus trips. She loved all children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors: Daughter: Roberta A. Pope and her husband Bruce of Allentown; Grandsons: Gregory and Benjamin; Great-grandchildren: Autumn and Daniel. Sister: Katie Moll and her husband Paul of East Greenville. Ruth was predeceased by a sister Margaret Frankenfield

Services: 11 am Tuesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or you may Donate a Pint to the blood center.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019
