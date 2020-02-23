Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700

Ruth M. Krieg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Krieg Obituary
Ruth M. Krieg (87) of Lower Macungie Twp passed away on Feb. 20th at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of Richard "Louie" Krieg. The couple celebrated 67 years of marriage. She was born in E. Orange, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel King. She graduated from Allentown High School and was a member of the 1950 school Aqua team; she also graduated from Allentown Business College. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She retired from Lehigh Portland Cement Co. in 1988.Survivors: In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Randall C. Krieg; sister, Kathryn and husband John Fiaenza; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois Gressley; Grandson, Randall C. Krieg II; and son, Richard "Rick" Krieg Jr. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, INC. Services will be private for family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -