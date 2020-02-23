|
|
Ruth M. Krieg (87) of Lower Macungie Twp passed away on Feb. 20th at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of Richard "Louie" Krieg. The couple celebrated 67 years of marriage. She was born in E. Orange, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel King. She graduated from Allentown High School and was a member of the 1950 school Aqua team; she also graduated from Allentown Business College. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She retired from Lehigh Portland Cement Co. in 1988.Survivors: In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Randall C. Krieg; sister, Kathryn and husband John Fiaenza; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois Gressley; Grandson, Randall C. Krieg II; and son, Richard "Rick" Krieg Jr. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, INC. Services will be private for family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020