Ruth M. Lederer, 89, of Whitehall, passed away on October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Alfred F. "Whitey" Lederer for 69 years before his passing in January of 2019. Born in Allentown in 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Julia (Lamm) Zotter. Ruth was a faithful member and "pierogie lady "of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Coplay where she loved to volunteer her time. She also was a member of Whitehall Seniors and the Coplay Saengerbund. Ruth loved traveling, camping, yard sales, and loved a good glass of wine. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ruth is survived by two sons, Ronald (Donna) of Danielsville; and Daniel (Michelle) of Walnutport; grandchildren, Aaron, Molly, Rachel, Alec, and Lukas; and great-grandchildren Oliver, Leah, Jase, and Cora. In addition to her husband, Alfred, she was predeceased by son, Alfred; daughter, Cindy; and three sisters, Violet, Olga, and Edith. Services will be private at the convenience of the family and a memorial mass will be held in Ruth's memory at a later date. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to St. Peter's R.C.C. at 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
