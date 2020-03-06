|
|
Ruth M. Vogel, 93, formerly of Coopersburg, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Upper Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late William H. Vogel, who died Feb. 4, 2005. Ruth was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on September 9, 1926 to the late Ernest and Amelia C. (Weiss) Mease. She was a caretaker for several families. Ruth is a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg where she was active in the Soup Kitchen. She was a member of the Ladies Aux. of the Coopersburg VFW.
SURVIVORS: children: Dale R. (Phyllis J.) Vogel of Bethlehem, Bruce A. (Donna M.) of Emmaus, Brenda L. (Albert L.) Reymann of Whitehall; brothers: Edward Mease of Leithsville, Linford (Jacqueline) Mease of Texas; grandchildren: Jennifer, Amber, great grandchildren: Mia, Jordan, Kamryn. Predeceased by a grandson: Eric; brothers: Arthur, George, Robert.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020