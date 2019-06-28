Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Washington Crossings National Cemetery
830 Highland Rd.
Newton, PA
View Map
Ruth M.H. Hawkridge


1929 - 2019
Ruth M.H. Hawkridge Obituary
Ruth M.H. Hawkridge, 89, of Coopersburg, passed away June 24, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Russell Hawkridge. Born in Philadelphia, at 11AM on Nov. 11, 1929 when the bells would ring for "Armistice Day" now called Veteran's Day and was a daughter of the late Frederick and Kathryn Agnes (Daniels) Herold.

Survivors: Husband; Brother, Frederick Herold, Jr. and his wife Pat; Sister, Lynn Kettenburg; Nieces and Nephews including Kate, Scott and Kathy. She was predeceased by her Sisters, Dorothy Leberman, Nancy Jendrowski and Beverly Paxon.

Services: 7:30PM Wed., July 3rd at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A viewing will be held Wed. 6:30-7:30PM at the funeral home. The burial will be held 11:30AM Fri., July 5th at Washington Crossings National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newton, PA 18940.
Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019
