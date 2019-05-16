Ruth N. Kistler, 97, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019. Ruth was the wife of the late Russell J. Kistler who passed in 2002. Born in East Mauch Chunk she was a daughter of the late Harold V. and Elizabeth M. (Fernekees) Laub Sr.. Ruth was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Pennsylvania Ave. in Allentown. Ruth was a crossing guard at Hanover Avenue and Plymouth St. in Allentown for more than 30 years prior to her retirement. Ruth was a great cook and baker, which her entire family appreciated. She was a great promoter of Little People of America. Surviving are her daughters; Dr. Pamela D. Kistler of Easton, Barbara R. wife of Laurence Cuba of Barnhart, MO, and her son Kevin R. and wife Conny of Thornton, Ontario Canada. Ruth's grandchildren are Emily, and Scott. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Harold V. Jr., and Geraldine Reimer. Funeral Services will be on Monday May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Calling will be on Sunday evening from 630-8:30 and on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, or Little People of America both c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary