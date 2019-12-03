Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Ruth R. A. Sandt

Ruth R. A. Sandt Obituary
Ruth R. A. Sandt, 98 of Allentown, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Sandt. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Clinton E. and Helen (Bennicoff) Herman. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Trexlertown. Ruth had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Schroeder and Helen Smith; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Dallas and Raymond; brother, Dallas and 2 great- grandchildren.

Services will be private. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.

Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
