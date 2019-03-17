Ruth R. (Moyer) Miller, 88, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Bernard G. Miller. Born in Schnecksville, December 15, 1930, Ruth was the daughter of the late Henry K. and Rose S. (Resh) Moyer. She worked in the cutting room at the former Grief Company, formerly Phoenix Clothes in Allentown for 22 years before retiring in 1995. Ruth was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Lutheran Church Women. Survivors: Daughter, Kim L. wife of Randy F. Hofstetter of Center Valley; grandchildren, Heather and Justin; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Arlene S. Dietrich, David D. Moyer, Paul H. Moyer, Harold R. Moyer, Isabelle H. Hilbert, Myrtle I. Williams.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 MacArthur Road, Whitehall with The Rev. Manny Stivers officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at St. John's Union Cemetery (Mickleys) Whitehall. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary