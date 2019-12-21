|
|
Ruth K. Reiter, 95 formerly of Easton, PA died Dec.19, 2019. A graduate of Temple, she was a supervisor for Northampton Cty. Dept. of Public Assistance before retiring. She was a member of Bnai Abraham Synagogue where she was President of the Sisterhood and youth group advisor at the former Jewish Community Center. She received a 2018 Outstanding Senior Award and was on the Boards of Planned Parenthood, The Neighborhood Center and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Lehigh Valley Seniors to name a few. She is survived by her daughter: Sally Goldstein (husband Rabbi Josh) of Monroe Twp., NJ; grandchildren: Eric Reiter, Heidi Messina, Dov Goldstein, Zach Goldstein; & 6 great-grandchildren. Her husband: Dr. Norman Reiter, son: Joel "Sandy" Reiter and brothers: Leonard and Irving Koplin died earlier. Graveside services are 11 AM Sunday at Bnai Abraham Cemetery, Arndt Rd., Easton. Memorials may be made to Bnai Abraham Synagogue, 1545 Bushkill St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019